Vanessa and Kobe Bryant ’s baby girl Capri Kobe Bryant, or Koko, made her arrival into the world on June 20. Shortly after her birth, Kobe opened up about the moment he found out his daughter would share his name. “It wasn’t my idea,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “Vanessa came up to me and said, ‘I’m thinking about naming her Kobe, her middle name,’ and I’m like ‘yeah, okay.’ “Then time goes on and she’s like ‘I’m thinking I’m going to change her middle name. I didn’t think you were too hot about it.’ And I’m was like ‘No no no, you can’t change it now dude, you can’t give me a gift and then take it away.’”

Since her arrival, Vanessa and Kobe have shared countless precious moments with their fans and followers. The youngest of the Bryant girls, who as only 9 months when her father and sister passed, has brought so much joy. Here is a look at Koko’s sweetest photos.