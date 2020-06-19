Father’s Day is getting closer, so we have for you some of the soccer player who, in addition to being all stars on the fields, are exemplary dads. Cristiano Ronaldo , Lionel Messi , Neymar Jr . and Javier ’Chicharito’ Hernández are just some of the players who have shown that their role as parents is one of their favorite things in the world.

Through their social networks, footballers have let us see a bit of their family life, showing us that they love the idea of being the best playmates of their little ones. Click on our gallery to meet some of the players who score a goal as excellent parents.