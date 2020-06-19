Zoe Saldana is not a regular mom. She is a superhero mom, a sweet mom and everything a cool mom could be. While she spends most of her time reading scripts and training for her action films, Zoe’s true passion is her family. The Dominican actress and her husband Marco Perego, dedicate their leisure time to their three sons Zen, 3 and twin brothers, Bowie Ezio, 5 and Cy Aridio, 5. From family adventures to behind-the-scenes breaks, the mother-of-three always finds time to play with her children. Though Zoe has spent the last few months in quarantine with her family, she has found a slew of activities to engage with her three boys. Today, the Avatar actress is celebrating her 42nd birthday and most likely she will be indulging in Dominican cuisine or spending a relaxing time with her little ones. Here are Zoe’s sweetest mom moments and memories with Zen, Bowie and Cy.