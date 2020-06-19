The moment when ten-year-old Sonia Sotomayor decided that she would pursue a law degree is one of those small moments in time that would forever change the course of history (she was one of the Justices in favor of DACA). The little niñita from the Bronx went on to carve out a path of notable accomplishments that lead her to being nominated to the highest court in the land in 2009. Through hard work, determination and a huge dose of fuego Latino, Sonia became not only the first Latina, but the first person from the Latinx community to hold a position on the US Supreme Court (and that job is a permanent one). Below we’ve included six facts you should know about this intrepid Latina.