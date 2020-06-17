The Oprah Winfrey we know today held a long and arduous road ahead of her when she was younger. The lessons the now-media mogul and executive have learned along the way taught her how to pave her way through adversity with the foundations instilled in her from key people she had in her life. Today, she is known to be one of the richest women in the world, something she worked incredibly hard to achieve ever since her early high school days as a teen.

Now, we get to catch a glimpse of a younger Lady O from the early 70s as she was beginning to sow the seeds of what would one day be her media empire in full color thanks to MyHeritage In Color™ (they are an automatic colorization feature that brings old black and white family photos to life using sophisticated machine learning technology). See all of the pictures below!