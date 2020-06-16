Luis Miguel ‘s life just took a big turn. The singer, known not only for his musical success, but also for his luxurious lifestyle, recently sold his iconic Sky yacht, the one that became the scene for parties, gatherings with close friends, a love affair and his favorite resting place. El Sol said goodbye to this significant boat for $2.9 million, and thanks to going on sale, we got to take a peek inside.

The yacht, which was remodeled ahead of going for sale, features luxurious details with white and beige decor. Although it indicates a profit for Luis Miguel, he didn’t escape the rumors that the sale is due to economic problems he’s been facing for a long time, and that point to the fact that they force him to part with his most precious assets.

Sit back and let yourself be carried away by the luxury and comfort of this exclusive yacht full of stories!