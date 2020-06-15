North West is one of the most famous celebrity kids on the planet! Not just because her parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – but because she makes her own rules and has created her own lane. Since her arrival on June 15, 2013, Northie has had some of the biggest viral moments shared by her mother across social media.

Northie has proved that she is a style icon, mini makeup maven, awesome big sister, and the Queen of crashing some of her mom’s biggest moments. In honor of KimYe’s first born, here is a look at her rocking the mic, showing off her style, being the best big sister and more.