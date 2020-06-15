Tennis champion Serena Williams and her Reddit-founder husband Alexis Ohanian have formed an adorable family with their two-year-old daughter Olympia who is already a star in the making. While mom and dad are both high flyers in the sporting and business worlds, while also campaigning for equal pay and civil rights, the whole family are not averse to a little dress-up. In fact, Serena relates that when choosing what type of wedding dress she’d wear for her 2017 nuptials, her main criteria was it had to include a cape. Taking to Instagram, she explained: “For the first dress when Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear I said ‘a cape, I just want to wear a cape’ she said: ‘well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you.’ Thanks Anna. Thanks Sarah. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once.” She’s also credited her iconic Nike catsuit that she wore to the French Open with making her feel like a ‘super hero.’ And this obsession has definitely rubbed off on little Olympia who, as you’ll see, has just the best closet of princess outfits and accessories!