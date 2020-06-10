Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef form one of the most solid couples in the entertainment industry, and although they tend to be discreet with their private lives, in El Break de las 7 (Univision) with Chiquinquirá Delgado, the Puerto Rican singer opened up about some of the complications he and his husband have faced. Although the singer and the artist seem to lead a perfect life throughout their four-year relationship, just like any other marriage, they have also encountered some difficulties.

Ricky and Jwan have a beautiful family with twins Matteo and Valentino, 11, and little Lucia and Renn, who came into their lives in 2018 and 2019. With a house full of children, joy abounds, but so do certain complications.

Speaking to ‘Chiqui’ Delgado, Ricky opened his heart like never before and spoke of the things that made their relationship, which began in 2016, to become a little shaky.