Kourtney Kardashian is educating her three kids about racism and shared on a recent post, “As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe.” The reality star explained she was her children to feel comfortable enough to talk about anything, “The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year.”