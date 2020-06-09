“Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father,” said American novelist Lydia Maria Child, and Marc Anthony would be the first to admit himself lucky to have his six children who are a continual source of pride and wonder to him. From his eldest children Arianna and Chase Muñiz, through to his two boys with ex-wife Dayanara Torres , Cristian and Ryan and his ‘coconuts’ with Jennifer Lopez.

Whether attending milestone moments in his – or his kids’ lives – or just hanging out together, Marc Anthony has shared some beautiful images of himself together with his special mini-mes. Take a look though our gallery of highlights...