After meeting at a charity football game, Serena and Meghan became fast friends. The tennis pro was there to celebrate the former actress when she stepped into the royal spotlight. In 2019, the Serena designer shared what it’s like being friends with Meg.
“We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing and chatting—not about tennis or acting, but about good old-fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship. She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with a couple of weeks ago in Toronto.“
Serena has also spoken about her friendship with the British royal. “Her personality just shines,” Serena shared with Vanity Fair. “I told her, ‘You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide.’”