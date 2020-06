Wildlife Biologist Christopher Gillette was Lele’s guide on the journey. Chris revealed this alligator’s name was Casper, saying he “was super excited to be able to introduce Casper to @lelepons this weekend!!”

Chris told us that he’s worked with Casper for over 12 years. “He is a rescued nuisance alligator that was going to be destroyed but we were able to give a home to at the sanctuary,” he said.