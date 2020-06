Georgina dedicated a beautiful message to her little ones: “The family is where life begins and love never ends. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Today we are celebrating the life of Eva and Mateo. 🎂🎊🎈 Our little stars are 3 years old.” She added, “My daily feeling is of fulfillment and gratitude to God for taking care of us, giving us health, love and keeping us together. I love you family. PS: Let’s see who explains to Alana that it is not her birthday ... We have tried but she thinks it is hers too. Well, every birthday in this home we feel like our own, even adults 😍🥰❤️ #felicidadmaxima #happybirthday #evaymateo #papas #cristianoronaldo #georginarodriguez @cristiano.”