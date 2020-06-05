Marc Anthony has been at the altar three times. The first time was with Dayanara Torres , with whom he had two children (Cristian and Ryan). The second time was with Jennifer Lopez and together they had twins Max and Emme. The third time was with Shannon De Lima, with whom he had no children. Before these marriages, the singer had a relationship with former police officer Debbie Rosado and with her, he has his eldest daughter Ariana in addition to ‘Chase,’ Ariana’s brother whom Marc loves as if he were his son.

In addition to these relationships, the Vivir Mi Vida singer has had other love conquests, which, despite being brief, gave something to talk about at the time. Do you remember when Marc dated Chloe Green? The young British woman is the daughter of Sir Philip Green and his wife, Tina, and belongs to one of the wealthiest families in the United Kingdom. Her father owns the Arcadia Group, which includes brands such as Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, among others.