Camila Coelho marched peacefully in West Hollywood and quoted, “It was Powerful, and so inspiring to see such a diverse crowd of thousands, together, using their voice to stand up against racism! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 We will only see a change if we keep this conversation going forward, in our every day lives. If we keep listening to what the Black community has to say, if we take time to have, keep having uncomfortable conversations with those around us, especially friends and family. Let’s not take our foot off the gas.”