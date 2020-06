Casper S mart rose to fame after his famous romance with Jennifer Lopez, which lasted - with ups and downs - for about five years, but in 2016 they ended their relationship. With that chapter closed, the popular dancer is allowing love to enter his life, and this time he’s done it with the help of Breana Tiesi, a beautiful 27-year-old model. They have been quarantining together as they have boasted on their social media through funny videos.

The lovebirds began their relationship in 2019, and although the two have had relationships with people within the entertainment industry, this is what we know about the choreographer‘s new love conquest.