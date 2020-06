“It’s strange, I never wanted to have a baby,” Angelina Jolie told the Associated Press in 2016. “I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother.” However a trip to Cambodia, first to film and then for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees opened her eyes to her maternal instincts and she adopted son Maddox there in 2002. Initially raising him as a single mom, both their lives changed when Angelina fell in love with Brad Pitt . The couple went on to have six children together. Keep scrolling to see how Angelina Jolie grew and blossomed in her role as a mom.