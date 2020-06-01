Some daughters are such ‘mini-me’s’ of their moms that it’s almost like traveling back in time to when their mother was young. And often the resemblance isn’t just physical but also their talent and drive has also been picked up from their special lady. Whether it’s working the catwalks to starring on the silver screen, lots of these young ladies are following in their mother’s footsteps and making a name for themselves in their own rights. Take a look at some of the most striking mother-daughter duos around!