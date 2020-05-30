Mario Lopez posed with his dogs for a good cuase. “With my boys Julio & Oscar.. In recent weeks, we’ve seen so many people sign up to foster animals & while this is great, shelters are bracing for when foster pets are returned as people resume their daily lives. That’s why it’s important to consider adopting if you can,” he wrote in a lengthy caption.

“To encourage others to support pets & shelters in need, @BanfieldFoundation & Mars Petcare launched a program called FOSTER TO FOREVER. Through this program starter kits with food, vet care and more will be given to more than 1,000 families who are able to provide forever homes for their foster pets. If you want to support this cause, here’s how you can help: Foster (and adopt), then share your #FostertoForever story, or learn more about helping pets in need at BanfieldFoundation.org.”