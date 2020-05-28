Lights, camera action has turned into reading, writing and highly-impossible arithmetic for a lot of celebrity parents. The Coronavirus pandemic has turned some of the biggest names in Hollywood into lesson planners, P.E. teachers and full-time educators. Now, that they have made the career change, they have a new appreciation for those who do the job every single day.

Shakira , Jennifer Lopez , Chris Hemsworth and more stars have opened up about their new jobs in the education system, and the stories are priceless. Here is a look at the stars who have traded in the lights and the camera for tablets, reading and school work. Scroll ahead to see the stars who are spending their days as teachers.