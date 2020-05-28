Ashton and Mila’s children Wyatt, five and Dimitri, three, are learning there’s a time for everything, including school.
“Teaching’s hard,” Ashton told Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger during an Instagram Live chat. “We have a three and five-year-old. I think the thing they’ve probably learned the most is sit down, put that down, no we aren’t having a snack right now,” he quipped.
“We’ve quarantined out a special room in our house that is the classroom,” he shared. “Once we go in, we are the teachers and not the parents. We sort of had to create an environment for that. There are a different set of rules that exist in here and not the rest of the house.”