Alas, summer is almost here, but for celebrity kids who are lucky to live in sunny Los Angeles, swim season has already begun. With stay-at-home orders still in place, hanging by the pool seems like the perfect summer activity for kids – and adults! Kylie Jenner ’s two-year-old, Stormi Webster , has been spending some of her days at the pool just like her momma. Her cousin, True Thompson , has also been hanging poolside with her mom, Khloé Kardashian and even her grandmother, Kris Jenner , has joined.

Jessica Alba and her family have also indulged on faux “beach days” in their backyard where her baby boy Hayes has been soaking up the sun while at the pool. And this is just the beginning of a season fully dedicated to lying by the pool.

Scroll through the gallery to see how celebrity kids are living their best lies by the pool.