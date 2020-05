Everyone knows that two heads are better than one. You get twice the house, twice the food, and in the case of these celeb couples, twice the cash flow. Guarantor Loans published their Top 40 Celebrity Power Couples list where they rank celebs like Oprah Winfrey , Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé (to name a few) and share who carries the most influence and capital around the world. Not only do we get to see what each couple’s combined net worth is, but we also see who has the most Instagram followers as well ( Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey took the cake with their 155 million+ followers). Check out the list below to see which one of your faves made the list!