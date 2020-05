British actor Daniel Day Lewis is famed for his method acting, his ability to get underneath his character’s skin and bring them to life on the silver screen. And in Lincoln, the 2012 biographal drama about the 16th President of the US, Daniel scored his third Oscar win for his performance. Talking to the NY Times about the role, Daniel said: “He has a very powerful orbit, which is interesting because we tend to hold him at such a distance. He’s been mythologized almost to the point of dehumanization. But when you begin to approach him, he almost instantly becomes welcoming and accessible, the way he was in life.”