Following his divorce, the father-of-three was seen with Lindsay Shookus, who he was reportedly dating since 2014, while married to Jennifer Garner. According to Us, sources confirmed that, “They were having a full-blown affair. They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.” It wasn’t until July 2017 that he and the Saturday Night Live producer went public with their romance.
The couple took their relationship to the next level after moving into a New York City apartment in November 2017. Nine months later, in August 2018, they went their separate ways and Ben briefly dated Shauna Sexton.
In February 2019, the Justice League actor reconciled his romance with Lindsay but officially called it quits that April.