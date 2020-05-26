Throughout his acting career, Ben Affleck has dated a fair number of Hollywood stars. In the late 1990s, he dated Gwyneth Paltrow before becoming the other half of “Bennifer.” You may recall, he and Jennifer Lopez were dubbed the famous couple name after becoming a pair and later getting engaged in 2002. However, he ended up marrying another Jen. That is, Jennifer Garner after he and JLo announced the end of their engagement in 2004.

But after their tenth anniversary, the couple called it quits becoming the Oscar winner’s “biggest regret,” as he told the New York Times in an interview in February 2020. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame,” he said. “It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Since then, the Gone Girl actor has gone on to date a few other ladies, including his latest love interest, Ana de Armas . Keep reading for a brief walk through Ben Affleck’s dating history.