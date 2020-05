Fans of Netflix’s Money Heist (Casa De Papel) will be excited to learn of a new series by Álex Pina, the creator of the Spanish series in co-production with Left Bank Pictures the team behind The Crown. Set on the Spanish island of Ibiza, it tells the story of a woman called Zoe whose brother is found dead 20 years after he went missing on the island. She travels to Ibiza in a bid to find out what happened. With most people’s travel plans on hold this summer, this series is the perfect dose of sunny climes and a great whodunnit!