At 46 Victoria Beckham isn’t afraid of going makeup free. The fashion designer often shares natural shots of herself on Instagram and, it has to be said, her skin looks amazing. One of her main beauty hacks is her diet. She tries to eat salmon every day as its high Omega 3 content is great for skin elasticity. And when it comes to her face, she swears by an antioxidant oil.

Her favorite oil contains olive, argan and moringa extracts, three excellent ingredients which work together to help fight skin aging, hydrating deep into the skin and helping to clean any pollution or other impurities from the face.