When we think of a diet, we inevitably assume that the main enemy is carbohydrates and so we cut them out. However carbs are crucial, if you know how to eat them properly and in moderation. Their components, like sugar, starches, and fiber are an essential part of a balanced diet.

“Our body needs carbohydrates for energy, and in particular, for the brain and muscles to function. The United Kingdom Department of Health suggests that at least half of the calories in our diet should come from starchy carbohydrates,” Lucy Chambers, nutrition scientist at the British Nutrition Foundation, explained to BBC Mundo.

You can even eat carbohydrates in the evening, you just need to reduce the quantity.