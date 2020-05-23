Win “The Honest Experience” with Jessica Alba! Three people will be flown down to L.A. and put up in a hotel for two nights to enjoy a carefree wellness day. “You’ll be treated to everything including: makeup, nails, hair, facials and styling by celebrity stylists. After that, you’ll take a trip to The Honest Company where you can choose from two activities,” the description reads. “Parents can join Jessica in designing a diaper print to be featured in an upcoming Honest campaign PLUS a photoshoot in the diaper for your little one, or makeup junkies can join Alba and her chemists in creating a unique skincare or makeup product followed by a photo-shoot with Jessica.” Sign us up!

Deadline: June 2