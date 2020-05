In Michelle Obama ’s autobiography Becoming and in her recent Netflix documentary based around the book and its promotion, we get a glimpse into how hard Michelle and Barack tried to shield their young daughters from the intense media scrutiny that inevitably came with the job. And also how keen they were that their girls grew up in as normal a way as possible – from having to make their own beds in the White House to having sleepovers with their friends.

Since moving out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2017, Sasha and Malia Obama have endeavored to keep out of the spotlight and are focusing on their studies and future careers. Take a look at what we know about them as they grow into accomplished young ladies.