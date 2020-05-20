Former model and increasingly lauded actor Brad Pitt is famous not only for his myriad roles onscreen but for his high profile love life. From being spotted on the red carpet with Christina Applegate , through his ill-fated engagement with Gwyneth Paltrow and his two marriages with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie , here we take a look back at one of Hollywood’s hottest leading men’s interesting and varied love life, who has been linked with actresses, singers and voice-over artists.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star even acknowledged the interest during the 2020 awards season. “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” he joked during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. “It would just be awkward.”