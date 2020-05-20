RELATED: Angelina Jolie talks about ex Brad Pitt in new interview
‘Brangelina’ as they were dubbed met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith with Brad adopting her son Maddox and daughter
Zahara
in 2006, the year they had their first biological child,
Shiloh
, together. When accused of breaking up Brad and Jennifer, Angelina responded: “To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive. I could not look at myself in the morning if I did that. I wouldn‘t be attracted to a man who would cheat on his wife.”
The couple went on to adopt a third son,
Pax
in 2007 and have twins
Knox
and
Vivienne
in 2008. The pair married on August 23, 2014, in an intimate ceremony at their Château Miraval estate in Correns, France. They shocked the world by announcing their separation in September 2016.