As salons and hairstylists continue to be off duty, many celebrities have taken matters into their own hands. From Rosalia’s at-home cut to Dua Lipa’s hair dye, these celebrities have done extreme makeovers amid the global pandemic and we applaud them for the quintessential results. Thankfully none of these styles is an epic fail, instead, each one is a masterpiece on its own. While the global pandemic keeps putting beauty businesses at a halt, they continue to surprise us with DIY hair colors and haircuts. Here are the bold celebrities promoting their quarantine hairstyle that will give inspire you to do a makeover despite salon closures.