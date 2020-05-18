The Strapless Flowy Embellished Jumpsuit by Halston Heritage keeps the bottom half of the jumpsuit loose with palazzo pants, but also adds shine with sequins on the top and a pronounced waistline to highlight your curves. Bergdorf Goodman ($291).
Jumpsuits are a must in women’s wardrobes this season, and Miley Cyrus chose one that is the perfect color if you’re looking to add a staple to your wardrobe. Wear your black jumpsuit with heels, a clutch and eye-catching earrings to create a winning outfit.