Jumpsuits are a piece that has always been watched by fashionistas. We know that in the beginning, they were designed for men for military use; starting in the 1930s, they were adapted to feminine standards, first for European aristocrats, and continued to evolve into the present.

Their height was in the 1970s and especially the 1980s, when jumpsuits were standard fare for elegant and sensual attire in the disco aesthetic, given their deep necklines and bell bottoms. Miley Cyrus selected this classic look when she donned a Spring 2020 RTW Jumpsuit for a Tom Ford fashion show. This is undoubtedly an easy-going look for your day to day; and if you’re searching for a total look, you can go with all black like Miley did. Here are a few Miley-inspired options: