When it comes to sensuality and creativity, there’s no better photo than this one. Salma shows us that lying in the sand is a great way to pose for pictures. And here, where the movement of the waves also comes into play, we learn a great lesson on how to look both sexy and relaxed. It is also a great pose for showing off her mauve-colored one-piece swimsuit, which brings out her olive skin and accentuates her entire body.
After seeing these photos, which of Salma Hayek’s swimsuit poses would showcase your figure the best?