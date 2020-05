50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan dated Keira Knightley for two years back in the 00s and even wrote a song - Only on the Outside - with his band Sons of Jim about his feelings after their breakup. They met at a shooting for British brand Asprey and sparks flew, unfortunately it didn’t last forever. “There is a big pressure when you go out with someone such as Keira,” he told the Daily Mirror after the split. “The man is meant to be the alpha in the relationship on the money and power front, and clearly I was not. You feel like you have to be dominant in other areas and that causes problems ... ”