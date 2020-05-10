Oprah Winfrey took a symbolic 2.26 mile stroll with Stedman to honor Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday on Friday, May 8.

“Today would’ve been Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday,” she wrote along with a moving video. “But he’s not here to celebrate because he was senselessly shot and killed doing something to make his life healthier and stronger. He went out for a jog while being Black. I wonder what was he thinking in those last seconds of his life? Unimaginable to go for a run in 2020 and end up dead because of the color of your skin. I spoke with his mom Wanda yesterday who says she feels better now that the two men have finally been arrested. But they were only arrested because WE saw the video.”