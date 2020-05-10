Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark shared this cozy snap from their living room inside Amalienborg Palace.
“A different and a little more relaxed ... well, yes ... a much more relaxed way of going to the theater,” the The Crown Prince Couple wrote. “Of course, sitting at home on the couch can never replace going to the theater. But it is nevertheless wonderful that we can have a theater experience at home during this time. We wish everyone who, like us, started to see the Royal Theater‘s compilation of the College song book online, really enjoy.”