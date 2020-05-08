Some parents are inspired to name their babies after their grandparents,’ others by their favorite song, favorite season, or even places that mean something. For Elon Musk and Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher), their son, which is Elon’s sixth child, was named after a series of things that few would imagine when thinking of a child‘s name.
In a Twitter post, the singer explained that X Æ A-12 corresponds to several factors: X is for the constant variable, Æ as her elven way of uniting AI, that is, love and / or artificial intelligence. A-12 by the forerunner of the parents‘ favorite airplane model (SR-71), “No weapons or defenses, only speed. Good in battle, but without violence, ”said the proud mom. Also, A is Archangel, her favorite song.