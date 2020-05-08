When it comes to choosing a unique baby name, celebrities have no limits . Deep research of historical events can help if inspiration doesn’t come from your favorite dish, a singular noun, or from places far from home. Only two years ago, few could believe that the daughter of Kylie Jenner , the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, would be called Stormi . But today, the word that once sounded like thunder and darkness now represents a sweet little girl who conquers everyone with her smile.

And although it seemed like we’d heard it all, this week the industrial designer and famous billionaire Elon Musk left everyone stunned with the peculiar name that he and his partner, singer Grimes, chose for their baby: X Æ A-12. For anyone not related to the family, it’s impossible to pronounce.

Curious to learn about more strange celebrity kids’ names? Then keep scrolling!