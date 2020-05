Jennifer Lopez has inherited her way of dancing from her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez. In a message for her birthday in 2019, Jennifer dedicated some sweet words to her mom: “People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...Well, now you know. Guadalupe. My mommy. For as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age.”