Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez , Salma Hayek , Aislinn Derbez and many more have shown they have maternal instinct not only with their own children but also with those of their partners. These extraordinary moms have developed a special bond with their stepchildren, whom they adore and in many cases have raised as if they were their own blood. For this reason, this Mother‘s Day we want to honor them for this extension of love that is worth admiring. Happy mothers day!