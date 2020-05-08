Very recently, Aislinn Derbez surprised fans with her new slimmed-down image on Instagram. And the actress was very open about how difficult it was for her to lose weight after the birth of her daugther Kailani, especially as she suffered from post-partum depression.
She has shared untouched photos of herself in the year after her daugher’s birth, something she didn’t dare do at the time but has since realized that she’s not alone in struggling with her weight. Opening up about the process she said: “I didn’t realize at that time how demanding, harsh and impatient I was being with my body, I didn’t understand that because of it, I had a beautiful healthy baby in my arms. And then I realized that millions of women were going through the same and feeling the same.”