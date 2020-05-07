Love is in the air! These celebrity couples are taking the next steps in their romantic journey. After years (and for some) months of dating, these superstars are ready to say “I do” to the people who matter the most. Whether it was a whirlwind romance, a second chance at true love or a hopeless love story, these celebs are in the wedding planning stages after finding “the one.”

From Wilmer Valderrama , who got down on one knee and popped the famous question, to Jenna Dewan , who said “yes.” These are all the celebrity couples who got engaged in 2020.