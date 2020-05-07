No, that is not her love in the picture, it is her ring! Anna Faris sparked engagement rumors when she was snapped showing off a massive sparkler alongside pal Jason Biggs.
Shortly after the picture, the Scary Movie actress confirmed to James Corden that she was engaged to her love Michael Barrett. The star also cheekily revealed that she would officiate her own wedding because “I need a lot of attention.”
Anna, 43, and Michael, who is a cinematographer, have kept their relationship out of the public. Anna was married to Chris Pratt for eight years, before ending their relationship in 2017.