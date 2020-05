You wanted to know who are the richest kids in the world and here they are. These celebrity kids were born from some of the most powerful people in Hollywood. However, they have their own money. Falling in the billionaire category (at 16 years old) is the heir to the Moroccan throne. In a report on Electric Ride on Cars, right behind him are Jay-Z and Beyoncé ’s three children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter to sit in the high millions.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault’s daughter Valentina Paloma tops the list as well. In addition, Angelina and Brad Pitt’s children and more make the cut. Scroll through to see the richest kids in the world – and try not to get jealous.