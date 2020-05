Ca-Ching! These celebrity kids were born from some of the most powerful people in Hollywood. However, they have their own money. Falling in the billionaire category (at 16-years-old) is the heir to the Moroccan throne. Close behind him are Jay-Z and Beyoncé ’s three children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter to sit in the high millions.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault’s daughter Valentina Paloma tops the list as well. In addition, some Kardashian-West children and more make the cut. Scroll through to see the richest kids in the world – and try not to get jealous.