Kristen and Jay shocked the world when they released a joint statement announcing the end of their relationship in April. “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” it read.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We asked everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.” The Very Cavallari stars got married in June 2013. Together they share children, Camden, seven, Jaxon, five and Saylor, four.