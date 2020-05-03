﻿One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton has a beautiful reason for letting her true hue shine through. “The ‘silver lining’ is literally growing out of my skull,” she prefaced her lengthy caption. “For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you. When I see it, I’m reminded of all you’re doing to keep us safe. I’m reminded that you deserve to be taken care of. I’m reminded that any spare time I have shouldn’t be spent on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes. I can make 5 masks in the time it would take me to dye my hair. It’s a small, silly symbol. Gray hair. Who cares, right? But I hope the nurse or the vet or the store clerk who is feeling tired and overwhelmed knows that it’s a visible thing I can show that says ‘I’m with you’.”