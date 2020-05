Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their blended foursome of kids honored Gigi Bryant on what would have been her 14th birthday with a sweet photo tribute.

“Happy Birthday, Gigi,” Alex wrote. “We miss you. You are always in our hearts. 💛💜. Today we wore these red bracelets in honor of you, to symbolize love and life. I think of you, Mambacita, and your dad everyday. We love you. #PlayGigisWay.”

Gigi’s mom Vanessa asked everyone to wear these and use that hashtag in her daughter’s honor.