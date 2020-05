Sometimes it takes a viral storm like the Coronavirus to see your ex again. Thankfully, these celebrity exes are riding the storm together while giving support to their families during the global pandemic. From Khloe Kardashian uniting forces with Tristan Thompson to throw a birthday bash to True to Demi Moore dancing with her ex Bruce Willis, these celebrities are finding alternatives to keep it casual and friendly. Discover the exes who are keeping things amicably while surviving COVID-19.