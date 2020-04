This year has truly been a complicated one, with legendary names passing on, the coronavirus pandemic ending the journey of some well-known celebrities, and other losses that all devastated fans and followers well beyond the entertainment world. We witnessed the tragic untimely deaths of Kobe Bryant , 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi , which started the year on a somber note, and bid farewell to Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, who left this world at 103 after a career that was as long as it was illustrious. Now, what we can do is honor the memory of the stars we have lost in 2020.