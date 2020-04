Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto may keep their love private but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a love story to be told. The Cuban model and the NBA great met and fell in love after long term relationships. Yvette, dated Julio Iglesias Jr. and Michael was married to Juanita Vanoy from 1989 to 2006. The Cuban model and the former athlete have created a life of their own.

From their first meeting in 2007 to the day they said their “I dos” in 2013, the pair have been inseparable. When the celebrity couple are out, the Jordans are loved up. Whetere it’s courtside at a sporting event or dressed to the nines (and almost matching) during special occasions. Here is a look at Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto’s love timeline.