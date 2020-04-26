Gigi Hadid put a big ole smile on our faces when she shared a delightful collection of photos from her 25th birthday party. The model “had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family.” Saying they and fans all over the wolrd made her feel so special.

“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday!”

